William E. “Bill” Tripp, 72, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Born in Johnstown, PA, he was the son of the late Joseph Lee Tripp, Sr. and Ruth Ann (Carnahan) Tripp. Bill was the husband of Regena (Thomas) Tripp with whom he celebrated 49 years of marriage.
Bill graduated from Nanty Glo -Vintondale High School, class of 1966. He retired from Armstrong World Industries, Marietta ceiling plant and worked for UHS at Penn State Health. Bill was an active member of West Green Tree Church of the Brethren serving as a deacon, usher, and on various committees. He was an avid sportsman who loved to fish, hunt, play softball, and bowl. He was a helper and did whatever he could to assist his family, friends, and neighbors with anything they needed.
Surviving in addition to his wife Regena, are three children, Linda S. Tripp of Elizabethtown, Liane Sucharski, wife of Evan, of Elizabethtown, and Jessica R. Tripp of Harrisburg; a grandson, Erik Sucharski; three sisters, Suzanne L. Webb, wife of Wayne, of Berryville, VA, Margaret A. Bateman of Hummelstown, and Bess R. Bartoletti, wife of Philip, of Emporium, PA; and a brother, Robert C. Tripp, husband of Roseann, of Summerhill, PA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Joseph Lee Tripp, Jr. and Harry J. Tripp; and a sister, Melinda F. Rolls.
A funeral service honoring Bill’s life will be held at Florin Church of the Brethren, 815 Bruce Avenue, Mount Joy on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 9 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kraybill Mennonite School, 598 Kraybill Church Rd., Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com