William E. "Bill" "Pottsy" Potts, 80, of Mount Joy, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at his residence. Born in Huntingdon, he was the son of the late Raymond and Adeline (Corbin) Potts. Bill was the husband of Pamela (Van Eenwyk) Potts.
Also surviving are two children, Deborah Potts-Ragan of Mount Joy and Nicole Cannon, wife of Neil of Boiling Springs; three grandsons, Travis, Cecil, and Wesley Cannon; and a sister, Bonita Lesher, wife of Charles of CA.
Bill proudly served in the United States Navy. He retired from GPU Nuclear at Three Mile Island as a site operations director.
Bill was preceded in death by a son, Brian Potts and a brother, James Potts.
Services will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
