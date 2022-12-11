William E. "Bill" Kling, 87, of Orwigsburg, formerly of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the Orwigsburg Nursing Center following a lengthy illness. Born in Manheim, he was the son of the late Elmer Kling and Sara (Gruber) Smith, and the stepson of the late Elwood Smith. Bill was the loving husband of Patricia (Reynolds) Kling, and they celebrated 65 blissful years of marriage this past May.
Following graduation from high school, Bill honorably served his country with the US Army from 1952-1955 during the Korean conflict. Before retirement, he worked as a warehouse supervisor in the printing industry. Bill loved designing and building things such as decks, porches and pavilions. A jack of all trades, he was also skilled in plumbing and electrical work, and always enjoyed keeping busy. Bill was a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan. Most of all, he was a devoted family man and enjoyed spending as much time with them as possible.
Along with his wife, Patricia, Bill his survived by four children: William Kling and his wife Sharon of Lancaster; Michael Kling of Orwigsburg; Lisa Steinbaecher and her husband Harry of Orwigsburg; and Steven Kling and his wife Laurie of Rothsville. Also surviving are 4 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and his sister, Virginia Goodman of Lititz.
Funeral services will be held at 3 PM on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 East King Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, where a viewing will take place from 1 PM 3 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org/donate. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com