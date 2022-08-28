William E. "Bill" Clayton, 74, of Ephrata, entered into rest on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Wellspan York Hospital.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Albert E. and Helen V. (Musselman) Clayton. He was the loving husband of Bonnie (Martin) Clayton with whom he shared 26 years of marriage.
Bill was a graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School, class of 1966. Following high school he joined the United States Navy, serving in Vietnam as a Hospital corpsman with the Marines. He was proud of his service and was a veteran advocate.
Bill had many occupations throughout his life and always sought to connect and help others. He especially loved working with people with intellectual disabilities and was a training manager at Threshold Rehabilitation Services in Reading for many years.
He loved spending time with his family and friends. His grandchildren were his greatest joy! He rocked many babies to sleep.
Bill also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching the Philadelphia Eagles.
In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by two daughters, Lisa Clayton of Lititz, Kathy Clayton, wife of Jeremy Wauchek of Ephrata; a son, Thomas Clayton of Ephrata; three stepsons, Bill Phelan, husband of Victoria, Brad Phelan, husband of Jamie, Brian Phelan, husband of Tammy; 16 grandchildren, and a brother, Bob Clayton of Lancaster.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Nancy Falk and Betty Bloomberg.
Family will visit with friends and relatives from 3:00 to 4:00 PM on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church, 68 N. Church Street, Ephrata followed by a memorial service to honor Bill at 4:00 PM. Please stay to share food, laughter, and memories with the family immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill's memory may be made to Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Attn: Membership Department, 6 Herndon Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403.
While you're at it, enjoy a few crabs and a beer for him.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.