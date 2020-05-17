William E. "Bill" Brabant, 84, of Manheim, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Deckerville, MI, he was the son of the late Burton and Esther Casey Brabant. He was the loving husband of Rose Marie Lamont Brabant. They were married 63 years.
Bill worked as a designer in the manufactured housing industry, and attended Life Spring Fellowship, Lititz. A very creative person, Bill was an avid woodcarver and artist. He often used covered bridges as his inspiration. He loved playing various musical instruments and singing.
In addition to his wife, he will be lovingly missed by: his 5 children, Julie wife of Dennis Michener, Shannon Brabant, Jeff husband of Claudia Brabant, Tracey wife of Butch Johnston, Trent husband of Shari Brabant; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister Ruth Duncan. He was preceded in death by: 3 brothers, Burton Jr., Robert, and Dickey; a sister, Betty.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Life Spring Fellowship, 490 W. Lincoln Ave., Lititz, PA 17543. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »