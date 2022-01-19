William Duane Berry, 68, of Lancaster (formerly of San Rafael, California) passed peacefully on January 16, 2022. He was the son of the late Leslie D. and Mary (Burns) Berry and the devoted husband of Connie D. Berry, whom he was married to for over 48 years.
Bill graduated high school from Terra Linda in San Rafael, CA and went on to Fresno State College, then graduated with his degree from Golden Gate University in San Francisco. He then earned his Master of Divinity from Golden Gate Baptist Theological Seminary. Bill served the Lord faithfully as a pastor for over 35 years. He ministered to the body of Christ through the local church and ministry around the world where he led pastors into a deeper relationship with the Lord and encouraged them in their impact to their communities. He sought unity for the body Christ for the sake of the world, even as he was being transformed in his own journey with the Lord. Bill’s servant’s heart for the Lord was evident as an active attendee at LCBC in Manheim. He also enjoyed CrossFit, golf, reading, having meaningful conversations, and watching his beloved grandchildren participate in their activities.
Along with his wife, Bill is survived by his three children, Matthew Dawson Berry and his wife Jaclyn of Lancaster, James Hudson Berry and his wife Denise of Texas, and Elizabeth Kathleen Hollick (Berry) and her husband Darren Hollick of Lancaster; his grandchildren; Sarai Berry, Kathryn Berry, Faith Berry, Joshua Berry, Hannah Berry, Spencer Berry, Ian Hollick, and Mackenzie Hollick; one sister Dian Jones and her husband Dan; one brother, Paul Berry and his wife Diana; cousins, Paula Cole, Jim and Sheila Frame, Bob Berry, Steve Berry, Jon Berry, Karen Jacobs, Vernon Berry and Janet Burket, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received by family on January 22, 2022, from 10 AM -11 AM at the West Wing Auditorium LCBC Church- Manheim, 2392 Mount Joy Rd., Manheim, PA. 17545 with services to begin at 11 AM. Burial will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill’s memory may be made to Visible Unity, 913 Highmeadow Court, Lancaster, PA 17601.
