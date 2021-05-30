William DiNino, 88, of Mountville, (formerly of York and Pittsburgh), passed away at Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Columbia, on Monday, May 24, 2021. William was born in Glassport, PA son of the late Michelina DiNino. He was the foster son of the late Frank and Barbara Schmeider Schultz of Beltzhoover, PA.
He was preceded in death by his daughter: Laura DiNino Hickey and his brothers: Richard DiNino, Ralph Kennedy and Tom Kennedy.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years: Laverne DiNino, as well as children: William Mark DiNino and wife Marilyn of Mt. Sterling, OH; Benjamin DiNino and wife Cecilia Sheen of Minneapolis, MN; Barbara Lewis and husband Nicholas of Mountville, PA; and daughter Melody Stine and husband Michael of Hellam, PA and seven grandchildren. Bill is also survived by his siblings: Walter Kennedy and wife Elaine of Linesville, PA; Russell Kennedy and wife Laverne of Austintown, OH; Samuel Kennedy and wife Sharry of Arvilla, ND; Rose Ella (Bella) Wilson of Conneaut Lake, PA; Alice Tachoir and husband Dave of Clairton, PA; and Nancy Smith of Belle Vernon, PA. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill attended Connelley Vocational Technical High School in Pittsburgh. After graduating in 1951, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Greenland as a meteorologist. Upon discharge, he attended college, graduating with a BA Degree from the University of Pittsburgh and a Master's Degree from Penn State University. Bill's professional career spanned over 30 years of teaching Industrial Arts and Vocational Printing in the Pittsburgh Public School System as well as York and Harrisburg. Bill also drove for Greyhound Lines, Inc. for over 40 years.
He was an active member of PFT and PSEA Teacher's Association, Greyhound Transit Workers' Union, York Printing House Craftsmen and the White Rose Barbershop Chorus. He was a committed and faithful volunteer for both York and Lancaster CONTACT Helplines for many years.
Bill was also an active member of the United Church of Christ, serving on the Penn Central Conference Christian Education Committee. As a member of that committee, he traveled to Germany where he had been invited to give an address on volunteerism. Bill served in a number of capacities in the churches to which he belonged. He served as a Boy Scout liaison at both St. John's UCC in Red Lion and Salem UCC in Rohrerstown, PA. He was an adult Sunday School Teacher for many years at St. John's, Bethany and Salem UCC's. At Wisdom's Table UCC in Lancaster he was a devoted member of the Prayer Team.
Bill was a man of strong faith and deeply held convictions. He was a life-long learner, and avid reader and a promoter of justice and equal rights for all. One of Bill's "heroes" was Jimmy Carter, whom he admired not only for his political beliefs, but for his strong belief that faith in action is the only real faith. One of Bill's favorite quotes of President Carter's came when he was asked, "What are the things that you can't see that are important?" He responded, "...justice, truth, humility, service, compassion, love. You can't see any of those, but they're the guiding lights of a life." Bill tried very hard to make these the guiding lights of his life as well. Bill affected many lives for the good over the years and will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Wisdom's Table at St. Peter UCC, 816 Buchanan Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
