William "Dean" Lindley, 86, of Lancaster, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital, Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Born in Spokane, Washington, he was the son of the late Howard and Florence (Knight) Lindley. Dean was the loving husband of Barbara J. (Stratton) Lindley, with whom he celebrated over 61 years of marriage.
Dean proudly served in the US Army. Following his honorable discharge, he earned his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering through Washington State University. Dean worked for RCA in Lancaster for over 30 years. He owned and managed a local craft shop for over 20 years.
Dean enjoyed gardening, carpentry, and working on home improvement projects. He loved his family greatly and relished time spent with them.
In addition to his wife, Dean is survived by his daughters: Carol Johnson, wife of Craig, of Mount Joy, and Nancy Krueger, of Mountville; grandchildren: Erica Bixby, wife of Shane, and Rachel and Madelyn Krueger; and a sister, Norene Pennington, of Spokane, WA. Dean was preceded in death by his brothers: Wayne, James, and Richard Lindley.
Services for Dean will be private. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
