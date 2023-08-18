William David Witman, 71, of New Holland, passed away at home on August 12, 2023. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late James L. and Esther M. (Shelly) Witman. He was the loving husband of Melinda J. (Hartranft) Witman. Bill and Lindy were married on August 27, 1971, and looked forward to celebrating their 52nd wedding anniversary.
Bill proudly served in the United States Air Force as a Staff Sergeant during the Vietnam War era. He was a very talented auto & truck body repair and paint technician in his earlier years of employment. He worked as a finish carpenter for Meridian Products and the U.S. Postal Service but enjoyed most of his later years of employment working with his son Reade at Elkwood Installation Services.
Bill was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan. He enjoyed hunting throughout the years, especially with family and friends at his family's cabin. Bill was very proud of his family and cherished, more than anything, every minute with them.
Bill is survived by his wife; his children, Melanie, wife of Aaron Thompson of Waterville and Reade, husband of Stephanie Witman of New Holland; grandchildren, Emma, wife of Brad Herr, Alyssa Clark, and Ian, husband of Hannah Thompson; his great-grandchildren, Remi and Wyatt Herr; his sisters, Shelley Wynn and Sheila Irons; and his beloved Bernese mountain dog, Tucker.
A remembrance service will be held privately by the family.
Beck Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
