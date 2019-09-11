William D. Jenks, Sr., 92, of Lancaster, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019, at Lebanon VA Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Charles H. and Elizabeth (Fisher) Jenks. Bill would have marked 69 years of marriage with his wife Margaret E. (Gastrock) Jenks on September 16th.
Bill was a Boy Scout and a newspaper delivery boy, and received recognition for having sold the most war stamps during WWII. When he reached adulthood, Bill enlisted in the Army Air Corps near the end of WWII and then in the Air Force, obtaining the rank of Sergeant and serving at Bergstrom Air Force Base and various other military installations. Bill was proud to have served his country and he supported his fellow service people.
With Margaret's assistance, Bill built their home from excavating the foundation to the roof. He worked for Armstrong and Kerr Glass, in production, the mailroom and lastly in maintenance.
Bill raced go-karts with his son Bill, supported his sons in wrestling throughout their school years and was a roadie for his son Victor's band. He and Margaret enjoyed travelling to Alaska and driving the Alcan Highway, as well as visiting New Mexico, Arizona, Virginia and Maine.
In addition to his wife Margaret, Bill is survived by their five children, William D. Jenks, Jr. and his companion Kathy Silves of Lancaster, Michael S. Jenks, husband of Janice of Lancaster, Jeffrey E. Jenks of Lancaster, Victor B. Jenks, companion of Cathy Alarie of Lancaster, and Vanessa G., wife of John Brown of York; as well as their 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. He was predeceased by his parents and 8 siblings.
You are welcome to wear casual dress to Bill's viewing that will take place from 9:30 to 10:30 AM, followed by a celebration of his life at 10:30 AM with The Rev. Dr. James R. Haun officiating, on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Private interment with military honors will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Following Bill's love for his pet cats and dogs, memorial contributions may be made to Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603.
