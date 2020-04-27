William D. Hatfield, Sr.

William D. "Bill" Hatfield, Sr., age 78, of Lancaster passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. Bill was the beloved husband of Millie R. (Enck) Hatfield for 56 years. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Benjamin F. Hatfield and Dorothy I. (Chryst) Hatfield.
Bill graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School, class of 1960. He served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Viet Nam conflict. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Lancaster.
Bill retired in 2001 from Amtrak where he was a Senior Division Engineer for the Northeast corridor. After retirement he worked for several years as a driver for the Manheim Auto Auction.
He enjoyed fishing, golfing and gardening, but his greatest love was spending time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughter, Jennifer, wife of Robert Wolf of Millersville and his son, William Jr., husband of Tanya (Kohler) of Lancaster. His grandchildren, Brandon Wolf, Amanda Wolf and Bryce Hatfield. Bill is survived by his siblings Brenda Balmer, Lessie Murse, Twila Hatfield and J. Hatfield, and sister-in-law Dorothy Enck as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his siblings John Hatfield and Diane Haines.
Interment will be private at Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bill's memory to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19111.
A public memorial will be held at a later date. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
