William D. Fergusson, 76, of Belfast, Maine, passed away on March 27, 2023 while on vacation in Turks and Caicos. William, fondly known as Bill, was born to William and Martha Fergusson, on November 24, 1946, in Detroit, Michigan.
As a child, Bill loved to play baseball and delivered the local newspaper. Bill went to grade school in Saginaw, Michigan and later attended junior high and high school in Binghamton, New York. Upon graduation, Bill attended Franklin and Marshall College. While at F&M, Bill married Marilyn Ewing, of Norristown. Bill then earned his master's degree in history from the Pennsylvania State University. After graduating, Bill traveled the country as an insurance underwriter until he retired in 2010.
Bill's hobbies included running, hiking, studying history, gardening and volunteering. Bill cared deeply about his fellow man and our planet. He displayed this through countless hours of community volunteering and advocacy for responsible stewardship of the Earth. Bill steadfastly supported his Penn State Nittany Lions and Franklin & Marshall Diplomats, both in sports and institutional health. Hobbies, however, were overshadowed by Bill's love of his family.
Bill lived life with a ferocious intensity aimed at providing his family with the best life has to offer. His proudest moments came as a father. Having devoted his life to his family, in 2019, Bill moved to Belfast, Maine to be closer to nature and pursue personal interests including hiking, canoeing, and protecting the environment. While in Belfast, Bill married Deborah Bailley whom he loved and cherished.
Bill is survived by his children, Andrew Fergusson (husband of Wendy), of Lititz, and Abigail Oblender (wife of Matthew), of Lancaster, along with Marilyn Fergusson, the mother of his children and wife of 52 years (1967-2019). Bill is also survived by his brother, Ronald Fergusson (husband of Donna), and four grandchildren, Emily, Sophia, Andrew, and Savannah. Additionally, Bill is survived by his wife of the past 2 years, Deborah Bailley. Bill was predeceased by his parents, William and Martha Fergusson and brother, David Fergusson, all of Binghamton, New York.
Bill's family will host a memorial service on Saturday, July 29, at 11 AM. The service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Sierra Club or the Belfast Soup Kitchen in Bill's name.