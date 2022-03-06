William D. "Bill" Hamp, 77, of Lancaster, passed away Monday, February 21, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late William H. and Ruth E. (Carpenter) Hamp. He was the loving husband of Barbara "BJ" (Krull) Hamp with whom he shared over 53 years of marriage.
He received a Bachelor's degree in Education from Millersville University. Bill worked in the Eastern York School District for 36 years, teaching social studies, civics, history, and world religions.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, David S. Hamp, husband of Alexandra (Austin) of Richmond, VA, and daughter, Dana B. Hamp Gulick of Lancaster. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Madeline, Ellie, Brooke, Scott Hamp, and Corinne Gulick, and nephews, John Wenzel of Grand Island, NE and Mark Wenzel of NC. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sally Wenzel.
Bill was an avid member of Eastern York school district's education association and served several years as its president, advocating for better teacher pay and benefits.
He was a consummate host and beloved sous chef to BJ's gourmet cooking. He was always happiest entertaining friends and family in his home or on his back deck. As a former part-time bartender, he was known for his cocktails and love of good food and drink. He loved to travel with his wife and family, visiting historic sites along the way. He was a Civil War buff and especially enjoyed learning about Gettysburg. He was always present at and a big fan of his children's and grandchildren's sports and dance recitals. Bill loved being by the ocean and was able to enjoy one last trip with BJ to OCMD to celebrate their 53rd anniversary.
A celebration of Bill's Life will be held at 11AM on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will be private. Family and friends will be received from 10-11AM at the funeral home on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's memory may be made to organizations that are important to his children: JDRF, www.jdrf.org or Domestic Violence Services of Lancaster Co., 601 S. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603.