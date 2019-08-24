William D. "Bill" Espey, 58, of East Petersburg, formerly of Johnstown, PA passed away peacefully Thursday, August 22, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Johnstown, PA he was the son of the late William and Doris (Ritter) Espey. He was the loving husband of Karen L. (Kepple) Espey with whom he shared over 30 years of marriage.
Bill was a graduate of Greater Johnstown Vocational School. He worked as a meat cutter for the local grocery stores and most recently was employed at Weis Markets in Lancaster.
He was very involved with his children and would help with the Boy Scouts, and help coach their football and baseball teams.
Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and was an avid Steelers fan.
In addition to his wife Karen, he is survived by his children, Tyler W. Espey, Kelsey Elyse Espey (Nester), both of East Petersburg; four sisters, Patricia (Louie) Kinkade wife of Bill of Tucson, AZ, Marianne Espey, Nancy Subich, Bonnie Bevec wife of Mark all of Johnstown, PA and a host of loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Nick Subich.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30AM on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. Interment will be private. Family and friends will be received from 6-8PM on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 and again from 10:30-11:30AM at the church on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com