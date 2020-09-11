William Cliff Bard, Jr. was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on April 15, 1946 to William Cliff Bard, Sr. (deceased) and Ruth Koser-Bard (deceased). He passed away peacefully on September 8, 2020 in Cocoa, Florida.
William became an Eagle Scout with Boy Scouts of America as a child. William is a 1964 graduate of Conestoga Valley High school. William graduated from Juniata College where he majored in Economics. He served as an Officer in the United States Navy during Vietnam wartime. In 1989, he became "Member of the Year" and then in 1993 he became President for the National Accountants Association. In Ohio, William became certified as a Personnel Recruiting Consultant. In 1998, he moved to Florida to open a personnel recruitment firm. Before retirement in 2011, he was a Vice President for Suntrust Bank. His hobbies were sailing, playing poker and spending time with his wife.
William Cliff Bard, Jr is survived by his wife, Ann Bard of 31 years. His son, Kevan (Katrina) Bard and grandchildren, Grace and Liam Bard and son, Justin Bard. Siblings Linda (Tom) Koch, Cynthia Bard-Hollinger and Jeff Bard (Nancy). Step children Maria, Daniel (deceased) David, and Michael.
