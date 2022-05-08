Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial service to celebrate the life of Bill Clayton, who passed away in April 2021.
The service will be held at Wayside Presbyterian Church, 600 Stony Battery Road, Landisville, PA 17538 on Saturday, May 21 at 11 AM with Pastor Doug Paglia officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bill's memory to Big Brothers Big Sisters, bbbs.org/donate
To send the family a condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
Plant a tree in memory of William Clayton
A living tribute »
A living tribute »