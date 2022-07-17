William Doll, 52, of Brownstown, died at home on July 13, 2022, after a period of declining health. He was the son of Charles and Gloria Doll of Brownstown.
In addition to his parents, William is survived by a sister, Michelle Doll Olson, wife of Eric, and their son Xander Olson of Brooklyn, NY.
William was born in Fulda, Germany. A former aircraft mechanic, he was a graduate of Waynesville High School in Missouri and the Quaker City Institute of Aviation in Philadelphia. He was a very proud Navy veteran.
The family thanks Dr. Joseph Barber and Dr. Aziz Majid and their staff for their expertise and genuine caring.
Services will be private. If desired, remembrances may be made to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society at nmcrs.org.
