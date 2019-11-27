William C. Stoltzfus, age 86, formerly of Strasburg, entered into eternal life from Fairmount Homes on Sunday, November 24, 2019. He was the husband of the late Caroline Buckwalter Stoltzfus, who passed away on May 9, 2010. He was born on November 9, 1933 on the family farm near Atglen to the late Ammon S. & Lillie Smoker Stoltzfus.
He was a member of Calvary Monument Bible Church of Paradise, where in the past he served on the mission committee and church board and sang in a men's quartet and the choir. He attended the former Cochranville High School. Bill was a farmer for 22 years and later worked in the parts department at John Sauder Chevrolet of New Holland for 30 years. He enjoyed woodworking, traveling on his motorcycle, and spending time at Twin Springs Hunting cabin in Franklin County, PA, where he was a trustee and served as the camp cook during buck season for many years.
Surviving are 4 children: C. Duane Stoltzfus of New Providence, Colleen L. wife of Randy Zendt of Mount Joy, Vivian L. wife of Sam Beiler of New Holland, Cynthia M. wife of Ronald Maurer of Lancaster, 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and sister, Violet wife of Alpha Yoder of Christiana. He was preceded in death by 10 siblings: Harold (Hanna), Daniel, Mark (Margaret), and Mabel Stoltzfus, Rosella Slaymaker (Ed Summers), Erma Lapp (Elmer), Vera Kurtz (Stephen), Betty Stoltzfus (John), Vilma Lapp (Dave), Lavern Petersheim (John).
Memorial service will take place at Calvary Monument Bible Church, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise, PA, 17562 on Saturday, December 7th, at 4 p.m. with a time to greet the family from 3 p.m. until time of service. Pastor Robert M. Reid and Pastor Tom Hubbard will be officiating. Interment will be private prior to the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Calvary Monument Bible Church (Missions Fund). shiveryfuneralhome.com