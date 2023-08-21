William C. Rivera, 47, passed away August 14, 2023. He was born to Jose and Muriel Rivera in Long Island, New York. He spent most of his career at the HACC campus as the head of security. He was dedicated to his career and was proud of the team he led.
William was a great cook and loved to make food for all those around him. He would often host parties and get togethers. He was also one of the best gift-givers. William enjoyed backpacking and exploring the outdoors. He was fond of movies and music, especially. Billy Joel and loved Arnold Schwarzenegger and body building. William was dependable and always there for the people around him. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.
Left to remember him are his children Sarah Mathews, Austin Mathews and Julia Mathews, grandchildren Leif, Cole and Harmony; his brother Lou Rivera, and many nieces, nephews, godchildren and dear friends.
A funeral service will be held at Spacht-Snyder Funeral Home, 127 South Broad St., Lititz, PA, on Tuesday August 22, 2023, at 11am. A viewing will be held prior to service, beginning at 9am. William will be put to rest at Landis Valley Mennonite Cemetery at the conclusion of service. SnyderFuneralHome.com
