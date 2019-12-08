William C. Irvine, 95, of Luther Acres, Lititz, formerly of Ephrata and Lancaster, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. Born in Harrisburg, he was the son of the late Charles and Bertha (Wood) Irvine.
Bill is survived by his wife, Barbara (Beidler) Grater, of Lititz. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy Irvine.
Bill was a Veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1943 to 1946. He served in India with the crews that flew gasoline across the Himalayan Mountains to the Flying Tigers in China.
Returning home with a Bronze Star, he eventually began a family with Nancy, raised their family and began a career in designing, selling and supplying heating and air conditioning. Beginning with employment by Gooding, Simpson, and Mackes in Ephrata, he continued with his own business and ended with consulting for York Corrugating in 2012.
He was a member of Bergstrasse Lutheran Church, AARP, former member of Penn State Troubadours, served on the Ephrata Borough Council, was former President of Ephrata Jaycees, Historical Society of Cocalico Valley, and the Life Story Writers of Luther Acres. He enjoyed reading, singing, and was an avid fan for the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, and Sixers.
Retirement with his second wife, Bonnie, in Luther Acres, Lititz completed his life cycle with great joy. Many people knew Bill by his "SOB sweet old Bill" phrase over the years.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Janice Ratmoko, wife of Bam, of Lancaster, Jennifer Dinoia, wife of Frank, of Clarks Green (Scranton), a son, Thomas Irvine, six grandchildren, Tony Dinoia (Jaime), Laura Dinoia, Michele (Drew Tuffner), William Dinoia, Adam Ratmoko, Josh Ratmoko (Dana), and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 11 brothers and sisters.
A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 1PM at Bergstrasse Evangelical Lutheran Church, 9 Hahnstown Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service. Military Honors will be rendered at the church following the memorial service. Interment will be private in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill's memory to Begrstrasse Church or Luther Acres Caring Fund, 600 E. Main St., Lititz, PA 17543.
