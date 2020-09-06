William C. Hess (Bill) of Lancaster died Sunday, August 30, on his 89th birthday. He is survived by his beloved wife, Nikki Dockey Hess. Bill served for six years in the United States Coast Guard, which included the span of the Korean War. After retiring from the service, he worked for 30 years for the United States Postal Service, as Quality Control Officer for Lancaster County.
He is, and will always be regarded as the sweetest, kindest and gentlest man by all who had the good fortune to enjoy his company. He was too humble to admit himself a master of his many interests and talents, but his genuine interest in those he loved, and met, as well as his unabated kindness toward them, was masterful in and of itself. It would be difficult to exaggerate his goodness.
He will be missed more than loving words or gestures can truly express, but he will be survived by the love he gave and nurtured in all of those whose lives he touched.
Bill was predeceased by his daughter, Kathy Brinkman. He is dearly missed by his son, William G. Hess of Lititz and wife Laurel, his daughter, Kelly Haarer and husband Kenneth of Harrisburg. He also leaves behind his step son, Matthew J. Horvat and wife Maureen, of Chalfont, as well as 4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 5 step grandchildren and 6 step great-grancchildren. Also surviving are his sisters, Jean, Lois and Judy.
He will be so missed but he will be forever in our hearts.
Interment will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Lancaster Conservancy, https://www.lancasterconservancy.org/, 117 S West End Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603.
