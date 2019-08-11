William C. Capp, 79, of Elizabethtown passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Columbia Cottage, Palmyra.
Born December 12, 1939 in Harrisburg, he was the son of the late Levi and Katherine (Roe) Capp and widower of Elsie M. (Nye) Capp since August 2012. He was also preceded in death by a daughter Debbie L. Haldeman, grandson Billy Rae, and sister Joyce Garrison.
A retired dairy farmer, he then became an Amish Taxi Driver. Bill was a 1957 graduate of Palmyra High School, served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, and was a member of Lawn Evangelical Congregational Church. He enjoyed hunting and traveling to Benezette, loved spending time with people and in his younger years enjoyed riding and showing horses.
Surviving are his daughter Donna K., wife of Michael Spittle of Elizabethtown; son William C., Jr., husband of Lisa of Hershey; sisters Dorothy, wife of Jay Jurell and Linda, widow of Carlton Eyer all of Palmyra and son-in-law Gern L. Haldeman, Jr. of Hummelstown. Also surviving are six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren who greatly loved their "Old Pappy."
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Buse Funeral Home, 145 North Grant Street, Palmyra preceded by a viewing from 9:30 AM. Interment in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice For All Seasons, 280 South Hill Drive, Grantville, PA 17028.
