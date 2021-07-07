William C. "Bill" Weiss, 77, of Mount Joy, passed away on June 21, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Pottsville, he was the son of the late Charles and Kathryn (Blaine) Weiss and the husband of Carol Weiss for 32 years.
Bill attended Stevens Trade School and became a Pressman for Lancaster Press for over 42 years. A proud veteran, Bill served in the U.S. Army.
He was an avid salt water fisherman, Philly sports fan, and longtime basketball player. Bill was a member of Lancaster Liederkranz and enjoyed trips to visit family in Minersville and loved going to Bethany Beach.
Bill deeply loved his family and they will always remember him for his quiet manner, patience, kindness, and quick wit.
In addition to his wife, Carol, Bill is survived by two sons: Eric Clark (Keri) and Adam Clark, grandchildren: Hailey and Samantha Clark, a sister, Annice Weiss, nephew Martin Haney, nephew Glenn Haney, niece Susan Haney, grand-niece Kelli Leese (Tim) and great-grandnephew, Brayden Leese. He is preceded in death by his parents a sister Catherine Haney and a brother-in-law Martin J. Haney.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 2:00pm at Faith Bible Fellowship Church, 151 Donerville Rd, Lancaster, PA 17603. Guests will be received starting at 1:00pm. Omit flowers. Memorial donations can be made to Joni & Friends (Wounded Warriors) at 340 Highland Dr. Ste. 200, Mountville, PA 17554. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
