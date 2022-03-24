William C. "Bill" Mohler, 97, of Lansdale, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Harvest View Personal Care, Narvon.
He was born in Reamstown to the late Monroe and Emma (Kurtz) Mohler and was the husband of the late Betty Lorraine (Zwally) Mohler who passed away in 2006.
Bill had lived in Arizona for a while. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, hiking, and his 3-wheel bike.
He worked as a machinist for Case New Holland prior to his retirement.
Bill is survived by 6 children, Brenda, wife of Sim Edgar of Lansdale, Bruce Mohler, husband of Helen of Pequea, Donna Meloy of Douglassville, Dawn, wife of Donald Noll of Denver, Randy Mohler, husband of Marianna of Lancaster, Reba Abacca of Phoenix, AZ; 22 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by 7 brothers, Ralph, Martin, Galen, Jacob, Clarence, Harold, and Aaron. He was the last surviving member of his family.
A viewing will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Gregory Frey officiating. Interment will take place in the Pleasant View Cemetery.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
