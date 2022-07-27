William C. "Bill" Kinney III, 76, of Mount Joy, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Plainfield, NJ, he was the son of the late William C., Jr. and Gertrude (Van Winkle) Kinney. Bill was the husband of Kathleen (Regan) Kinney, with whom he celebrated 54 years of marriage.
Bill was a graduate of the North Plainfield High School class of 1964. He later graduated from Rutgers University with a degree in Business Management in 1977. Bill proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He retired from Johns Manville Corporation, working as a sales representative. Bill was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Mount Joy. He enjoyed attending Rutgers University sporting events, trips to the beach, and camping.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Kathleen, are three children, Colleen K. Forsyth of Lancaster, David C. Kinney, husband of Kate M. of Lancaster, and Jeffrey E. Kinney, husband of Meredith L. of Hainesport, NJ; seven grandchildren, Kylie, Cailin, and Sean Forsyth, Brady and Charlie Kinney, and Max and Alex Kinney; a sister, Mary Jane K. Bender, wife of Richard of Howell, MI; and a brother-in-law, Edward J. Regan, husband of Phyllis of NJ.
A memorial service honoring Bill's life will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 47 West Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552, on Monday, August 1, 2022, at 10 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 9 AM to 10 AM. Interment will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church (address above) or Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com