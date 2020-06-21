William C. (Bill) Garner

William C. Garner (Bill), 63 of Bainbridge went home to be with his Heavenly Father on June 16th.
Bill was born and raised in Lancaster by his late mother Florence Garner, and preceded in death by his sister Betsy Garner. He was the loving husband of Dorita Doerrer for 42 years. He had one son, Scott Garner (Krista Bechtold) and two granddaughters, Madison Fulford (Dustin Fulford) of California, and Chloe Garner of Bainbridge. His two granddaughters were "Pappy's Sweethearts", and he loved them dearly.
Bill proudly served his country for 20 years in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, and was retired from the Armstrong Ceiling Plant after 38 years of employment. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, wood working, and spending time at his cabin with family and friends. As a long time member of the American Legion Post 197 in Bainbridge, he enjoyed the friendships he made there.
There will be a graveside service for family and friends at 10:00 AM on Thursday June 25th at Laurel Hill Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County.
Online condolences to the family may be made at: