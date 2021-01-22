William C. "Bill" Fuller, 87, of Little Britain, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. He was the beloved husband of Marilyn A. (Uvegas) Fuller, with whom he shared 55 years of marriage. Born in Little Britain, he was the son of the late Claude B. and Esther L. (Hays) Fuller. Bill was a graduate of Quarryville High School, class of 1951.
Bill was a life-long dairy farmer. He enjoyed tractor pulls as well as spending time with his beloved family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Teresa Fuller, wife of Kevin Rooney, and his granddog, Diesel. He is also survived by two sisters, Eleanor F. Groff and Sandra F. Wiker, wife of John E. Wiker, Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Fuller.
A viewing will take place from 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, 227 West 4th Street, Quarryville, PA 17566. In the case of a large turnout, those that attend are asked to be prepared to wait outside due to COVID-19 occupancy restrictions. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 25, 2021 at Mechanic Grove Mennonite Cemetery, 735 Church Road, Quarryville, PA 17566.
Those in attendance at either event are asked to observe Pennsylvania COVID-19 social restrictions by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
