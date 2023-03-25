William C. "Bill" Douts, 95, of Glenmoore, died in the early hours of Thursday, March 23, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Charles D. and Ada W. Douts. He shared over 63 years with his loving wife Patricia A. "Patsy" Douts, until her passing in 2017.
Bill proudly joined the United States Marine Corps in August 1946 and trained in Parris Island, NC. He would go on to serve two tours during the Korean war before discharging in January 1953. During his time, he earned 3 medals and a sharpshooters' badge. Following his time in the service, he held a 5-year apprenticeship at Stevens Trade School in Lancaster, and later extended that for 2 additional years to master coursework in electronics.
He began his work as an electrician after high school, working for Pfenninger Electric with IBEW and he went on to work for IBEW local union 414 for 42 years, serving as elected business manager for several terms and also as Chapter Manager of the Northeastern Line Chapter of National Electric Construction Association (NECA). He was the Commission Secretary of AFL/CIO of Harrisburg and Central PA Building & Construction Trade Council. In 2022 he celebrated 70 years as an IBEW member.
A loving and devoted family man, he will be greatly missed by those who loved spending time with him including his daughters, Cynthia A. Roth (Mitchell) of Lancaster, Barbara L. Henry (Les) of Manheim, and Shirley M. Puccino (Steve) of Glenmoore; 14 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and siblings, James L. Douts of Lancaster, Fred A. Douts of Willow Street, and E. Irene Potts of Souderton. He was predeceased by siblings, John E. Douts, Doris Ann Douts, Gerald E. Douts, Helen L. Friant, Julia F. Douts, C. Herbert Douts, and Edythe M. Menditch. Bill spent countless hours researching and documenting the Douts Family history for future generations.
A man of great faith, he was one of the original members of St. Elizabeth Parish in Uwchlan Twp and participated in the building of the Church. Always ready with a smile, word of encouragement or song, Bill was a man of great character and integrity. He preached the Gospel by the life he lived and was an inspiration to colleagues, friends and especially his family.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10 AM on Monday, March 27, 2023, at the Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA, with Rev. Msgr. Thomas Mullin as Celebrant. Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 9 AM until the time of service and on Sunday, March 26, 2023, from 6 PM to 8 PM, also at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Bill's memory may be made to American Diabetes Association online at donations.diabetes.org or to St. Elizabeth Memorial Fund, c/o St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, PO Box 695, Uwchlan, PA 19480-0695.
