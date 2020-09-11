William C. Axe, age 87, of Christiana, PA, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. He was the husband of the late Patsy L. Shubrooks Axe who passed away on May 29, 2014. He was born in Paradise, son of the late William B. & Dorothy E. Wright Axe.
He was a member of Latta Memorial Presbyterian Church of Christiana. He graduated from Scott High School class of 1951 and Penn State in 1959 with a B.S. degree in business. He worked as Vice President of purchasing for Komatsu Dresser Company retiring in 1998. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict.
Bill was a member of the Christiana Masonic Lodge, Harrisburg Consistory, Zembo Shine, Lancaster County Shrine Club, life member of the Columbia VFW, Christiana American Legion, Lancaster Elks Lodge and the Marine Corps League of Columbia.
Surviving are 3 children: William H. husband of Lisa J. Buell Axe of Lancaster, Ronald J. husband of Carlita Axe of Ephrata, Jean Ann Reese of Christiana, 6 grandchildren, 4 grea- grandchildren, 2 siblings: Nancy Lorenton of Lancaster, Bette Ann "Toot" Axe of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Robert & Herbert Axe.
A memorial service will take place at the Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, on Saturday, October 3rd at 11 a.m. with a greeting time from 10 to 11. Rev. Dr. Tracy Brown will be officiating with interment in the Sadsbury Friends Burial Grounds. "Please follow CDC recommendations." shiveryfuneralhome.com
