William Brubaker, 89, passed away on October 10, 2022 at the Glenn of Willow Valley Community, Lancaster, PA. He was born in Lancaster, PA on November 21, 1932 to Norman and Mary Brubaker of Lititz, PA. He graduated from Lititz High School in 1950.
In 1954 he received his BS in Agronomy from Penn State and through participation in the ROTC program, graduated with the rank of 2nd LT in the U.S. Army. The next 2 years were spent fulfilling his 2-year active-duty obligation in the Panama Canal Zone. He continued to serve in the 1185th HRP Active Reserve in Lancaster for a total of 22 years and retired with the rank of Lt. Colonel.
Back in Lancaster, he joined his father's business. The Organic Plant Food Co. which later became Master Farmer Products, Inc. After Normans' death, Bill continued to run the business for the next 35 years during which time it became an all-inclusive fertilizer and agri/chemical company which developed the first Ag/Consulting service in PA.
In 1999 Bill was asked to be the Exec Director of PA Agronomic Products Assoc (PAPA), He loved the job and worked with and for friends all over PA. He retired 10 years later and PAPA became the Ag/Chem Council of Penn Ag Industries.
Over the years, Bill served as a Director of PA Plant Food Protectant Education Society, Director of PA Plant Food Protectant Education Society, Director and President of Penn Ag Industries Assoc, Director and VP of Penn State Ag Advisory Board. He also served on the PA Pesticide Advisory Board, the PA Nutrient Management Board, Member and Chairman of the PA-Certified Crop Advisor and Board and Director of the Famer's First Bank Ag Credit Assn.
Bill's favorite place to be was his cabin in Union County dubbed" Brub-Acres". It began as a hunting camp and grew to be a woodland retreat for family and friends.
Bill is survived by Catherine (Caye) his loving wife of 45 years. Bill loved and was deeply loved by his children, Rosemary Alford (Al) Atlanta; Michael (Cindy) of Lancaster, PA, and Dave Brubaker (Kim), of Holtwood, PA, his three step-daughters, Cathryn Sawyer (Edwin) of Gainesville, GA; Virginia Conner (Patrick), Becket, MA; Marian Barber, Oakland, CA and all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
For years, Caye and Bill enjoyed being part of "Faith Alive," a Christian lay witness program. They joined team members from all over the U.S. and travelled from the Canadian border to Texas to bring this program to churches that chose to grow in the "Faith Alive."
They are members of Ascension Lutheran Church of Willow Street, PA where Bill will be buried in a private service in the memorial garden. He will be buried with a military honor guard.
Please omit flowers. Memorials may be made to Water Street Mission, 215 S. Prince St. PO Box 7267, Lancaster, PA 17604
