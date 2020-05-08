William ‘Billy' H. Beck

William ‘Billy' H. Beck, 71, of Denver, passed away Wed., May 6, 2020 at home in the loving presence of his family. Born in West Reading, Billy was a son of the late Howard & Lydia (Thompson) Beck and he was the devoted husband of 47-years to Dorothy ‘Dottie' F. (Wagner) Beck.

Billy was proud to serve his country in the U.S. Army; he was a Vietnam Veteran. Billy worked as a track drill operator for 44 years at J. Roy's, Inc., Bowmansville. He enjoyed the outdoors, deep sea fishing, and hunting. He was a life member and former Trustee of the Adamstown Rod & Gun Club and a member of Cushion Peak Rod & Gun. Billy was a former little league coach and scout master. He was always willing to give a helping hand to community activities at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Adamstown. Most of all, Billy loved his grandchildren, having a special relationship with each of them.

In addition to his wife, Billy is survived by two sons, Michael W. Beck (Jeannette M.) of Bernville & Brian L. Beck (Angela J.) of Denver; a step son, Randall T. Gingerich of Bowmansville; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren & one on the way; a brother, Harry (Debra) of Mohnton; & sister, Mary Jane of Denver. Billy was predeceased by four siblings.

Due to current public health circumstances, a private service with military honors will be held with interment at Memory Gardens, Ephrata. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. www.goodfuneral.com

