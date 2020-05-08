William ‘Billy' H. Beck, 71, of Denver, passed away Wed., May 6, 2020 at home in the loving presence of his family. Born in West Reading, Billy was a son of the late Howard & Lydia (Thompson) Beck and he was the devoted husband of 47-years to Dorothy ‘Dottie' F. (Wagner) Beck.
Billy was proud to serve his country in the U.S. Army; he was a Vietnam Veteran. Billy worked as a track drill operator for 44 years at J. Roy's, Inc., Bowmansville. He enjoyed the outdoors, deep sea fishing, and hunting. He was a life member and former Trustee of the Adamstown Rod & Gun Club and a member of Cushion Peak Rod & Gun. Billy was a former little league coach and scout master. He was always willing to give a helping hand to community activities at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Adamstown. Most of all, Billy loved his grandchildren, having a special relationship with each of them.
In addition to his wife, Billy is survived by two sons, Michael W. Beck (Jeannette M.) of Bernville & Brian L. Beck (Angela J.) of Denver; a step son, Randall T. Gingerich of Bowmansville; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren & one on the way; a brother, Harry (Debra) of Mohnton; & sister, Mary Jane of Denver. Billy was predeceased by four siblings.
Due to current public health circumstances, a private service with military honors will be held with interment at Memory Gardens, Ephrata. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. www.goodfuneral.com
