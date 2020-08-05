William "Billy" F. Getz, Jr., 60, of Akron, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Wellspan York Hospital.
Born in Ephrata, he was the son of William "Bill" F. Getz, Sr., of Akron, and the late June (Miller) Getz.
Billy was an amazing son, brother, uncle, father and grandfather. He devoted his life to raising his daughters as their sole caretaker. He loved his family so deeply and took great pride in watching his grandchildren grow. He made many lifelong friends along the way and loved hanging out with his buddies at the club (AMVETS). He was an avid hunter and enjoyed watching the Philadelphia Eagles play.
Billy's soul was astonishing; he was funny, caring, strong, and was our hero. He will always be remembered for his love and his practical jokes.
In addition to his father, he is survived by three daughters, Tonya Snyder, Sheena, wife of Michael Farver, Cayli Getz; six grandchildren, Mason and Alivia Farver, Gage and Cole Newswanger, Avery and Addisyn Wagner; three sisters, Bonita "Bonnie" A. Getz, Kathy S. Adams, Roxann Leeper and a nephew, Shane Adams.
A viewing will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, from 6 to 8 PM at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. 9th Street, Akron. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 11:00 AM at the Mt. Zion Evangelical Cemetery, N. 11th Street, Akron, with Pastor Steve Hoffman officiating.
If desired, memorial contributions in Billy's memory may be made to Ephrata AMVETS Service Organization, 614 S. State Street, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
