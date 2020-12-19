William Bill Wimer

William J. "Bill" Wimer, 86, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday December 15, 2020 at home, surrounded by family, with his wife holding his hand. Born in Lancaster, he was the only child and son of the late William H. and Catherine Culhane Wimer. He was married for 65 years to Janet Heagy Wimer.
Bill grew up in Lancaster and graduated in 1952 from Lancaster Catholic High School. After graduation and a few jobs, he was hired at Armstrong World Industries, Inc. as a general clerk. At Armstrong, he met the love of his life, Janet Heagy, whom he married on June 18, 1955. Bill was noticed early on by management as a gifted ‘numbers man'. Still, he reached a promotion ceiling early in his career, without a college education. Always diligent, with Janet's help at home with their children, Bill relentlessly pursued his college degree by attending night school at Franklin & Marshall College. In 1969, after nine years, Bill graduated with an Accounting and Management Information Systems degree. He then went on to lead Finance & Accounting positions within Armstrong, implementing the first IBM computer, taking on international project assignments, becoming a CMA, and serving as Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO under 5 Presidents. Bill loved his family and he loved Armstrong. Both would provide him fulfillment and joy in his life. Bill was a family man and was always involved as a father in each of his children's lives. Later, he enjoyed opportunities to be with grandchildren and great-grandchildren during their events. When asked about work, Bill would say he had quite a career journey and had "lived the American Dream", enjoying every minute of it.
A humble and loyal man, Bill found time to volunteer his time and share his talent serving on Boards at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and as Chairman of the former St. Joseph's Hospital Board as well as serving his current parish of St. Mary's Catholic Church in various capacities. Bill and Janet enjoyed traveling into their early 80's. He enjoyed trading stocks, playing pinochle, shooting pool at the Elks Lodge #134, was a member of the Knights of Columbus #867, and loved his trips with Janet and his family to Ocean City, MD for seashore respites and family vacations. Bill was rock solid as a role model for personal integrity, work ethic and values. He would help in any way he could whenever asked. And he lived a practical, quiet life in retirement, in the company of cherished friends and family.
He will be lovingly remembered by his 4 children: David (Toni Arcudi) of Sinking Spring, PA., Brenda Cline (Dr. Charles Cline) of Jefferson Hills, PA., Beth Ferguson of Paoli, PA., and Daniel (Julie Purtell) of Denver, CO.; 11 grandchildren: Jennifer Garcia (James), Nicki Hettinger, Emily Kostzewa (Chris), Eric Wimer, Adam Cline, Matthew Cline (Megan), Todd Cline, Emma Ferguson, Grace VanArsdale (Nathan) Conor Ferguson, and Pierce Wimer; and 8 great-grandchildren: Katelyn, James, Jr., Kameryn and Gabriella Garcia, Blake Hettinger, Rowan Burger, Caden Kostzewa and Noah VanArsdale.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing on Tuesday evening, December 22nd from 6-8PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Attendees are asked to follow CDC and PA guidelines by wearing a mask and socially distancing from non-family members during any service. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday morning December 23rd at 10AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 S Prince St., Lancaster, with the Rev. Brian T.C. Olkowski as celebrant. For convenience of family or friends, the Funeral Mass will also be Livestreamed on St. Mary's Church website: http://stmaryslancaster.org/. Internment will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, 3908 Corey Road, Harrisburg, PA 17109 www.centralpafoodbank.org . To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com