William "Bill" Wiernicki, 89, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care of Mt. Joy. He was the husband of Ann Igo Wiernicki with whom he was married 63 years. He was born in Shenandoah, PA. He was the son of William and Margaret Wiernicki. He was a graduate of Shenandoah Catholic High School Class of 1942.
Bill proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Bill retired from Federal Mogol Corp. after 36 years of service where he was a Tool & Die maker. Bill enjoyed fishing and hunting all his life traveling to many lakes and mountains to do so. He also enjoyed cooking, reading, anything to do with nature, watching old black & white cowboy movies and going for rides with his wife and children and watching the Dallas Cowboys. He was a member of St. John Neumann Church, VFW and American Legion Post. He is also the oldest member of the Shenandoah East End Club.
He is survived by 4 children: William & David of Manheim & Michael of Manheim Twp. & Deborah wife of William Pocklington of Lansdale. He has 3 grandchildren, Tyler of York & Adam Wiernicki of Lititz and Samantha Pocklington of Lansdale.
Funeral Services will be held at St. John Neumann Church, 601 E. Delp Road, Lancaster, 17601, on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. The family will receive friends from 9:30 -10 followed by mass. Interment will be private in Conestoga Memorial Park. Please omit flowers.
Contributions for those who desire can be made to Hospice & Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To Leave an on-line Condolence please visit www.CremationLancasterPA.com 717-273-6283