William (Bill) Wagner Binzen, (76) of Lititz, passed away peacefully at UPMC, Altoona on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania he was the son of the late Edward Oscar and Barbara Louise (Wagner) Binzen.
A 1961 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, Bill worked for Lancaster Malleable Castings and J. Walter Miller Co. He was in Sales until retiring in 2005. During his retirement, Bill enjoyed his part-time work at the Warwick School District as a mail courier.
Bill had a life-long passion for sports, as an athlete, coach, and fan; in particular baseball and football. Throughout his life, Bill remained active in sports as much as possible. A star athlete in high school, he was able to maintain his activity throughout the years. A highlight for him was participating in Phillies Dream Week to celebrate his 50th Birthday. For over 25 years of his life, Bill was an influential coach. Whether it was St. Anne's Midget Football, Warwick Youth Football, or Warwick Youth Baseball and Softball, many generations throughout the community were touched by Bill's generosity. Even as a fan, Bill remained active in his support for his teams. For many years, he could be seen on the Warwick Football sidelines handling the down marker. Additionally, for all who knew Bill, three words: Tradition, Passion and Football, meant Notre Dame on Saturdays.
Bill enjoyed time fly fishing and spending time with family and friends at the Binzen family cabin in Clinton County. He was an active member of Young Men's Business League of Lititz (YMBL). Bill loved the Lititz Community. Because of his involvement in the community, his quick wit and sense of humor, he was very popular and well respected. Bill brought a special presence; he will be missed by many.
Surviving are: wife of 52 years Fay E. (Minney) Binzen of Lititz, son William E. Binzen (Jackie) of Landisville, PA, daughter Carol Binzen (Michael Blumenfeld) of Ellicott City, MD, and son Jeffery Binzen (Jennifer) of Osgood, IN; three grandchildren, Christopher Hemperly, Andrew Hemperly, and Zachary Blumenfeld; two sisters, Barbara (Dr. Edward) Maley of Lancaster, PA, Jane Mourer of Mt. Gretna, PA, sister-in-law Lynne (Larry) Elicker of Dover, PA, and cousin Marsha (Dale) Stough. Many nephews, nieces, and friends.
Due to Covid-19 conditions, service will be private. A memorial service celebrating Bill's life will be held June 25, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to YMBL, 4 S. Broad St., Lititz, PA 17543 or Warwick Education Association, PO Box 278, Lititz, PA 17543.