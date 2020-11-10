On Friday, November 6, William (Bill) W. Martin Jr., 88, passed peacefully into his eternal home, joining his wife only 69 days after her passing.
He is lovingly remembered by his children and their spouses, Gerry & David Gwinn, Ron & LuAnn Martin, Sharon & Russ McDonnell, and Teresa & Ken Wenger, along with his 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Bill was born in Greenbank, PA in 1932 and spent his childhood there.
He married Darlene Brubaker on January 1, 1951 and in early adulthood Bill spent several years as an employee of Cloister Dairies, making ice cream and doing deliveries.
With Darlene by his side, they started their first business in 1961. They had a furniture store, along with several land development projects, first Wagon Wheel Manor, and eventually Green Meadows Mobile Homes.
He loved to travel, visiting 48 of the 50 states, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Asia and Africa, often traveling with family and friends who provided many fun and memorable experiences.
Bill & Darlene were members at The Worship Center where they attended faithfully until ill health kept them home.
Anyone who knew Bill would describe him as jovial & optimistic. He was master of the "dad jokes", as his family rolled their eyes. His childish exuberance for life was contagious.
Bill had a huge heart for those in need, giving freely when opportunities presented. They were involved with mission work in Haiti, for numerous years, donating time and resources to help those in need.
There was never a doubt about how much Bill loved his wife and family. It was evident that Bill's family was what brought him the most joy and fulfillment. They were his world.
In the days leading up to Bill's passing he spoke of heaven, and of wanting to go. He missed Darlene. His family takes comfort in knowing that Bill has been reunited with Darlene, and that their suffering is over.
A Celebration of Life event is being planned for Bill & Darlene in the spring of 2021, the exact date to be determined based on the status of COVID at that time. For information, or to communicate with the family, please email at familymartin60@gmail.com
