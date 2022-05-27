William "Bill" Thomas Logan, 60, of Reamstown, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Ephrata to Betty (Lehman) Logan and the late John E. Logan, Jr., and was the husband of Jody (Hoffner) Logan.
Bill was a carpenter. He was a member of Ephrata Amvets Post #136 and Conestoga Post #662, American Legion. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved riding his Harley and enjoyed playing golf. A loving father and proud grandfather, he cherished time spent with family, especially his beloved wife and beloved grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and mother, Bill is survived by two daughters, Misti Logan, companion of Jason Baker, Megan Logan, two step-children, Shawna, wife of Mike Ault, Andrew Laukhuff; ten grandchildren, Austin, Jordan, Zach, Landon, Liam, Nicholas, Bryson, Juliette, Myles and Alexis and three siblings, John Logan III, husband of Denise (Johns) Logan, Debra, wife of Terry Musser and Patricia A. Logan.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his son, William "Willie" T. Logan, Jr. and a brother, Charles Edward "Chuck" Logan.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, 6:30 PM at the Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Avenue, Ephrata. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
