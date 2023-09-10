William "Bill" T. Hughes, Jr., 90, of Palm Bay, FL formerly of Lancaster, PA passed away on Monday, August 28, 2023. Born in Allentown, PA he was the son of the late Ellen Louise (Culver) and William Hughes. He was the loving husband to Carol (March) Albright Hughes.
Bill was a graduate of RIT. He attended Redeemer Lutheran Church. Bill was a member of the Elks Club and Fellowship of the Rabbits. He was very proud of his lifetime Costco membership. Bill was a talented artist and loved to create watercolor paintings. Bill loved to travel. Most of all he cherished spending time with his family.
Bill is survived by his wife Carol; his children: William T. Hughes III of Portland, OR, Lori Irene VanDerlinde (Erik) of Salem, OR, and Jeffrey Scott Hughes (Kelly) of Bakersfield, CA; stepchildren: Mary Margaret "Meg" Leibold (Rick) of Oxford, PA, Elizabeth DeLaHoz (Angel) of Melbourne, FL and James C. McHale (Marta) of Bradford, PA; grandchildren: Ellianna Sage, Simon, David, Mark, Heather; step grandchildren: Hayley, Caroline, Brittney, Aurora, Nicholas, Luisa, Gabriella, Nathan, Noah and Amanda; Great-grandchildren: Kylee, Wyatt, Madison, Brooklyn, Beckham and Scarlett; and 9 step-great-grandchildren; his twin brother Richard Culver Hughes. He was preceded in death by his first wife Doris Hughes.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10AM Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received from 9AM until the time of service. Interment will be held at a later date at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
