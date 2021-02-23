William "Bill" Roth Taylor, Jr. 1933 - 2021

William "Bill" Roth Taylor, Jr. passed away unexpectedly on February 17, 2021 at the age of 87. Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend.
Bill is survived by Esther (Rhodes), his loving wife of 63 years. Together they had three daughters, Kim Taylor (Roy Reider), Beth Marsh (Christopher Marsh), and Amy Lucek (David Lucek). A total of nine grandchildren, Joshua, Christian and William Levan, sons of Kim; Jordan, Austin and Trevor Marsh, sons of Beth; and Logan, Abigail and Zachary Pitts, children of Amy; four step-grandchildren, Alex, Nate, Jack and Nick Lucek. He was blessed as well with two great-granddaughters, Lyla, daughter of Jordan and Michelle (Canfarotta) Marsh and Emrie, daughter of Trevor and Suzanna (Galvin) Marsh.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Upper Octorara Presbyterian Church, 1121 Octorara Trail, Parkesburg, PA 19365. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Upper Octorara Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford, PA.
