William (Bill) Oliver Good, Sr., PhD, 87 passed away Nov. 16, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Sandra B. Good, brother John Good of Paradise, PA and brother Robert Good of Tennessee, his daughter Sandra Lee Good of Strasburg, son William O. Good, Jr. of Murrells Inlet, SC, son Arthur H. Good of Paradise, PA, 7 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his father Howard Leroy Good, mother Dorothy Jane Dauberman Good, brother Howard L. Good, Jr. of NJ, brother George R. Good of WY and two infant sisters.
Bill led a full and rich life. He owned and operated Goods Archery in Philadelphia, Goods Hunting Preserve in Gap, PA and Nickel Mines, PA as well as Goods distressed Foods in Paradise. Bill moved to Lancaster County in 1969 and taught Appliance Repair in Coatesville Vo-Tech School. He later moved into a Director's Position at Berks Co. Vo-Tech School and finally to Harrisburg in the Department of Long Term Planning of Vocational Education. Before moving to Lancaster County Bill served in the US Air Force and then the Philadelphia Police Force before changing his career to education.
Bill was an avid sportsman, airplane pilot and licensed boat Captain. Bill spent his summer weekends at Barnegat, NJ deep sea fishing and winter weekends hunting in Maryland. Bill always included his friends and family members when fishing and hunting.