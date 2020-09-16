William "Bill" Mitchell Frey, 91 years old, died on Monday, September 14th 2020 at Wyomissing Health and Rehabilitation after a short illness. He was the son of the late Elwood Frey and Edna (Mitchell) Frey of Lancaster.
Born in Lancaster, Bill entered the U.S. Navy during World War II serving his country as a radio operator.
Bill had an avid interest in cars and was involved in the auto parts business for much of his adult life. Bill loved two things more than anything-coffee and dogs. He always had a cup of coffee nearby and had dogs much of his adult life. It would be very difficult to determine which one he loved most. With his death his Book of Useless Knowledge and recipe for steamed crackers will be retired.
Bill is survived by two sons, Timothy M. of Stevens, and Christopher S. of North Carolina, and two brothers, Robert of Lititz and George "Chip" of Lancaster. He was predeceased by a sister, Janie.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Lebanon VA Medical Center, Wyomissing Health and Rehab Center, Reading Hospital, and Heartland Hospice for Bill's care and comfort.
A memorial service will be held at a later time. In keeping with Bill's wishes he will be cremated and his ashes, along with the ashes of past pet companions, will be scattered at various locations where he enjoyed walking his dogs.
