William "Bill" Lauris

Bill went to be with his Savior and other family members that went before him on April 12, 2023. Bill was a teacher and a coach. He was born in Braddock, PA in 1942 to Bill and Martha Lauris. He was the oldest of three children. He attended (then) Millersville State College (now Millersville University) and received a B.S. in Comprehensive Science in 1964 and a M.Ed. in Biology from West Chester State College in 1968. He started his teaching career at Cocalico High School teaching a variety of science classes and as an assistant football and track coach. After two years at Cocalico, he took a job as chemistry teacher at Lampeter-Strasburg where he taught for 21 years. In 1968 he was hired as assistant football coach at Millersville State College and continued coaching at Millersville until 1987. Seventeen of those years, he served as defensive line coach and defensive coordinator under Gene Carpenter, the highly successful football coach and legend at Millersville. While at Lampeter-Strasburg he was active in encouraging students to become involved in process science by preparing science fair projects. During his tenure, numerous Lampeter-Strasburg students won awards at the Lancaster Science and Engineering Fair including seven grand champions who also participated in the International Science Fair at various locations across the United States. He also served as director of the Lancaster Science & Engineering Fair on six different occasions. In 1986, Bill was named Teacher of the Year at Lampeter-Strasburg. In 1987 he accepted the Science Supervisor's position at Conestoga Valley and schools. It was Conestoga Valley where he met Janice. She was the principal's secretary and working on her nursing degree. In 1985 he accepted a teaching position in the Educational Foundations Department at Millersville University teaching the Science Methods course to prospective teachers. He continued at the University until 2013 where he taught Science Methods to elementary students, taught a number of summer workshops in environmental science to teachers, and supervised student teachers. In 2010, he was selected by IU 13 to be a "Science Coach" to other science teachers at part of Project ARRMS (Achieving Rigor & Relevance in Math and Science). He continued that role until 2013. Also, in 2010 he received the North Museum Board of Directors award for Excellence in Science Education.
Bill enjoyed golf and was a member of the Parsormore golf group. As a former football coach, he loved the fall where he could watch the Millersville Marauders, Pittsburg Steelers, and just about any other college games available.
He was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Martha, brother Dave, and stepson Will. He is survived by wife Janice married since 1992 for 30 years although Bill always liked to add a zero to the end. Also surviving are his two children Jennifer J. Lauris of Lititz and William D. Lauris of Lancaster. He has two stepsons, Douglas Myer, and Justin Myer both of Ephrata. He had nine grandchildren. Mollie, daughter of Jennifer Lauris, Marlee, daughter of William D. and Maria Lauris. Olivia daughter and Quincy son of Doug and Heather Myer, Owen son of Will and Amy Berg, Ragan and Peyten daughters to Will and Jamie Myer, Joey son and Elizabeth daughter to Justin and Nicole Myer. He is also survived by his sister Jane Samluk from Delmont and his sister-in-law Pamela Lauris from Lititz.
In lieu of flowers please send contributions to the Gene Carpenter Scholarship Endowment and C4life.org.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11AM on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. Interment will be private. Family and friends will be received from 9:30-11AM at the church on Saturday.