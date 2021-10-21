William (Bill) L. Taylor passed away on October 19, 2021 at his cottage in the Normandie Ridge Community of York, PA. Born in Codorus Township on August 7, 1923, he was the son of Lucinda (Thoman) and Clayton Taylor.
He was a 1941 graduate of Hanover High School and enlisted in the Navy in 1943. During World War II, he earned four battle stars, one of which was for the landing of troops and evacuation of wounded at Iwo Jima. Additionally, he served in the Korean War from 1950 - 1952. After discharge, he completed several apprenticeships, eventually becoming an Assistant Engineer at AMP Inc., from which he retired in 1986. He was a life-long member of SME (Society of Manufacturing Engineers).
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Amelia Miller Taylor and three daughters, Barbara Schubert of Berlin, Germany, Gail Taylor of Fredericksburg, Virginia and Beth (Matthew) Fogleman of York, Pennsylvania. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Alexander Schubert, Laura Taylor, and Theodore, Jonathan, Kathryn, Thurman (Erica) and Ethan Fogleman. He is also survived by one sister, Violet Smith of Hanover. He was predeceased by four sisters, Romaine Shaffer, Florence Krebs, Anna Wetzel and Mary Hughes.
A visitation will take place on Friday, October 22, 6:00 - 8:00 PM at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 839 West Market Street, York, PA. Burial will be Saturday, October 23 at 10:00 AM on the St. Jacob’s (Stone) Church cemetery. Following burial, an 11:30 AM memorial service will take place at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, York. A luncheon will follow. All persons entering St. Matthew Church are encouraged to wear facemasks, regardless of vaccination status.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 125 East High Street, Elizabethtown, PA, 17022, to St. Jacob’s (Stone) United Church of Christ, 5152 Stone Church Road, Glenville, PA 17329 or to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
Geiple-Predicce Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Glen Rock, is assisting the family.
A living tribute »