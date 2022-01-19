William “Bill” L. Lennington, 95, of Carlisle, PA and formerly of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 14, 2022. Born in Moonachie, NJ, he was the son of the late William C. and Myra Lennington. He was the beloved husband to Gloria Lennington prior to her passing in June 2021.
Bill was a proud veteran of the US Navy. He served in WWII aboard the U.S.S. Repose. He eventually worked 28 years for the Department of the Army, retiring in 1986. A devout Catholic, he was a parishioner at St. Leo The Great Catholic Church for over 30 years. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and served as a member of the K of C honor guard. He also volunteered at Lancaster Regional Hospital. Bill enjoyed learning about the Civil War and was an avid card player. Following his retirement, he and Gloria often went to shows in Lancaster County.
Bill is survived by 2 sons: Kenneth Lennington and his wife Nancy, Keith Lennington and his wife Deborah; 3 grandchildren: Ashley, Caitlin and her husband Aaron, and Garrett and his wife Livia; as well as 1 great-grandson Oliver. He was preceded in death by his sister Lorraine Westgate.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 22 at 11 AM at St. Leo The Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601. Viewing time will begin at 10 AM. Interment will take place at Conestoga Memorial Park with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Bill’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave the family an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com