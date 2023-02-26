William "Bill" L. Garrett, 82, of Millersville, passed away on February 23, 2023, at Hershey Medical Center.
Born in Lancaster he was the son of the late Abram and Doris (Reese) Garrett. He was married to the late Carol M. (Kopf) Garrett, who passed away in 2021.
After 34 years of service, Bill retired from Armstrong World Industries where he worked as a technical specialist. Bill spent most of his time outdoors, participating in various activities such as hunting and fishing. One of his passions in life was keeping a pristine yard, flower bed, and vegetable garden where he grew tomato plants taller than him. He enjoyed going to the casino with his kids and loved traveling with his wife multiple times a year, especially to Florida and Aruba. But the greatest joy in Bill's life was his family and friends, and the time he spent with them making memories.
Bill is survived by his daughters, Karen (Brian) Ehrhart, of Lititz, and Kerri Lee (Charlie) Null, of Willow Street; his brother, John C. Garrett, of Lancaster; his grandchildren, Derek, Kyle and Demi, his nephew, Scott (Amy) Garrett; and great-niece, Ava. He was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne (Sam) Garrett.
Bill's family would like to thank the nurses and ICU staff at Hershey Medical Center for the love and care they provided him.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, with a time of sharing at 3PM, where there will be an opportunity to share a memory of Bill with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice in Bill's honor. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com