William (Bill) Koran, 84, of Washington Boro, Pennsylvania, passed on November 17, 2021, surrounded by his loving wife and family after his courageous battle with cancer.
Bill was born on January 12, 1937 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the son of late Paul and Mary Koran. He was preceded in death by sister, Barbara Warfel.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Betty Koran, of 53 years-of-marriage, as well as his sons, William Koran II (Jennie Koran) and Steve Koran, and daughters, Michelle Quinn (Sean Quinn) and Stephanie Crossland (Brian Crossland), and grandchildren; Natalie, Isabella, Braden, Xavier, Brody, Summer, Dagen, and McKenzie.
Bill was a 1955 graduate of South Philadelphia High School where he competed in football and track & field. He was inducted into the South Philadelphia High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014. Following his graduation, Bill enlisted for military service and proudly served his country in the Air Force for five years. He served as an airborne electronic navigational repairman and was responsible for maintaining a wide variety of foreign and domestic aircraft. Bill was stationed in England, Italy, and Japan. During the course of his service, Bill played football for the Air Force team in the European Football League. After his service ended, Bill returned to Philadelphia and enrolled at Temple University where he graduated with a degree in Technology in 1964.
Bill was extremely proud of his service to his country, but even more proud of his life after military service had ended - particularly his career and family. Bill joined Doron Precision Systems in 1973 selling simulator systems to municipalities, police and fire departments, and corporate customers across the country. He served as an Eastern Regional Sales Representative for Doron for over 48 years prior to his retirement. Bill truly loved his job. He loved traveling the country and meeting new people. He truly enjoyed the connections and relationships made during the course of his long career. Bill was the type of salesman that salesmen aspire to be.
Bill was most proud though of his family. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy and he made sure to play an active role in their lives. Bill was a true role model of a husband, father, grandfather, cousin, and friend, and aimed to instill the same values upon which he built his life. Bill’s devotion to his family was always a priority. He loved spending time with his family at the beach, fishing, cruising, and traveling. Bill was a huge sports fan and rarely missed a game for his beloved Eagles and Phillies. The only sporting events that he enjoyed more were those played by his children and grandchildren. One of Bill’s guilty pleasures in life was shopping - you would be hard-pressed to find a person that enjoyed a good deal more than him. It was a joy that he passed down to his children and grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Homes & Crematory, 414 E. King Street, Lancaster, Pennsylvania 17602, on Sunday, November 21, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Avenue, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, 17603, on November 22, 2021 with visitation beginning at 9:00 A.M. and services beginning at 10:00 A.M. Burial will follow funeral services at Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Bill’s memory to Hospice Community Care https://www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org/ways-to-give/.
To send the family a condolence please visit: