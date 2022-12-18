William "Bill" Kast, 76, of Pequea passed away on December 13 in Pequea, PA. Born February 28, 1946 in Lancaster, PA, son of Joanna Nixdorf Kast and John Kast.
Surviving are wife of 57 years, Darlene, daughter Sherry Reifsnyder (Troy), granddaughter Lindsay Schliecker (Jason), and great grandson, Liam Bromell, and sister, June Kast Putt.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Sam, John, Eddie, "Dutch", and Joe. And sisters, Mary, Emma, Betty, Celia, Kathy, and Joanne. (They are having a helluva card party in heaven.)
There will be no services at the request of Bill. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Central PA Cremation Society, Inc.
