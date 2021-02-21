William "Bill" J. Zettlemoyer, Jr., 80, of Lancaster, died at Homestead Village on February 11, 2021 after a short, but hard-fought battle with cancer. Born in Pottsville, PA on January 2, 1941 and raised in Schuykill Haven, PA, he was the son of the late William J. and Anna V. (McGoey) Zettlemoyer and the husband of Roberta "Robin" (Todd) Zettlemoyer for over 43 years.
Following graduation from Nativity BVM High School, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on the aircraft carrier USS Franklin D. Roosevelt. After his discharge, he moved to Lancaster for a job with RCA. Bill started his career in the Power Tube Department; however, there was a layoff during which time he worked for WT Grant in Cumberland, MD. Fortunately he was called back to RCA and worked as a technician in the Spectroradiometer Lab until he retired from Thomson Consumer Electronics (formerly RCA) after 40 years.
From the late 80's through the early 90's Bill assisted with the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts of Troop #4 at Bethany Presbyterian Church. In 1991 he helped coach the "Indians" in the Lancaster Twp. baseball league.
Both prior to and after retirement, Bill enjoyed playing golf, especially with a group which met on Sundays. Twice a year he helped arrange week-long trips to golf courses along the East Coast and in the Southwest. Bill also enjoyed playing trivia with a team of relatives and friends which met weekly. He was a fan of Arnold Palmer, Notre Dame football and the Philadelphia Eagles, Flyers and Phillies. Bill was interested in history, primarily the Civil War and World Wars I and II. He had been a member of the Lititz VFW and was a member of Schuylkill Haven American Legion.
In 2014, Bill experienced the highlight of his life; he and his best friend, John, went on a sixteen-day World War II Memorial Tour of Europe. Bill was so enthused, he put together a scrapbook which he eagerly shared. In 2006, Bill and Robin took their first cruise which was followed by several others. They also enjoyed numerous bus trips and two trips to Florida.
In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by two sons, W. Scott of Orlando, FL and Todd W. of Lancaster. Also surviving are his sisters, Anne L. Bensinger (Charlie) of Lancaster and Bonnie S. Stetler (Don) of Clearwater, FL and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by a younger brother, Michael and infant son, Keith.
Bill was a good guy, always available when a relative, friend or neighbor needed help. He was a loving son, brother, cousin, uncle, father and husband who will be greatly missed.
Due to COVID-19, a service will be held later when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's memory can be sent to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604.