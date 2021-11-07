William “Bill” J. Wilson, Sr., 66, of New Holland, PA passed away on November 2, 2021. He was the loving husband to his wife J. Kathryn Wilson, together for almost forty years.
Bill was a compassionate, giving, charismatic, fun-loving independent man. He found joy in the simple things and could talk to anyone about anything. Laughter was contagious around him; and he could brighten the darkest days and provide a glimpse of what genuine care and curiosity can look like. He believed in God and trusted in God to guide and watch over him. His proudest accomplishment was raising and providing an unmatched life for his four boys, George, Billy, Edward and Alex.
He was retired from Lynch Homes (Kencrest), where he had worked with mentally disabled adults for thirty-six years when he retired in 2020. He loved the clients he worked with. He will also be missed by his coworkers and extended family.
His endless love allowed a huge family to blossom which consisted of his sons, George O. Zane (Wilson) husband of Elizabeth L. of Leola, William J. Wilson, Jr. husband of Jill of New Holland, Edward L. Dragon (Wilson) husband of Cheyenne of Denver and Alexander L. Wilson of Lancaster, eleven grandchildren; Briana, A.K., Cody, Sara, Kate, Haley, Olivia, Julianna, Carter, Rowan and Aspen.
He is also survived by his identical twin brother, Benjamin Wilson, husband of Angel, of Florence, SC, they were more than brothers they were lifelong friends, and confidants. Their bond is unbreakable and speaks to the deep devotion he held for his family and the strength and comradery he inspired in those he loved. He is also survived by numerous cousins, and family including those who were not bonded by blood, but by a common love that was held for this truly unique soul. Who had to be experienced to be understood. No amount of words can truly describe the depths of his character or the depth of our loss.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 12:00 PM in Ranck’s United Methodist Church, 700 Ranck Road, New Holland, PA 17557 with Pastor Kris Pursel officiating. There will be a time of visitation for one hour prior to the time of service. Inurnment will take place at the convenience of the family in Philadelphia Memorial Park.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
A living tribute »