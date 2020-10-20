On Friday October 16, 2020, I lost my husband, best friend, and the love of my life. Our children lost - best dad ever, our granddaughter - #1 Papa. He was also a brother, brother-in-law, father-in-law, uncle, and a friend to all.
William "Bill" Hoshour, Jr., 76 of Denver received a new job as an Angel in Heaven. Bill fought a courageous battle until the very end, never complaining once. Bill retired from Carpenter Technology after 34 years of service. He was retired for 16 years. Bill and his wife Norma, also owned and operated the Ephrata Flower Shop for over 20 years.
Bill loved going to auctions with his friends Don and Freddie. He loved making and redoing furniture, antiquing, socializing at Weavers, and going to Benezette to see the elk.
Through the years he coached Denver Boys Baseball and Girls Softball; winning the Conestoga Junior Division League championship in 1993.
He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Denver.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Norma (Lorah), his son and daughter-in-law, Josh and Kristy (Klader) of Ephrata, and a daughter and son-in-law, Megan and Hans VonSchmitt of Denver. I thought I was the love of his life until October 3, 2010, when his granddaughter, Madison VonSchmitt was born. He lived for that little girl. She was the new love of his life. Bill also adored his four grand-dogs.
In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by 3 sisters, a brother, and a sister-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ella (Good) Hoshour Sr., 3 brothers, 2 sisters, and his grand-dogs Sammy and Lilly whom he loved very much.
A celebration of life will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Donations can be made in his name to Hillside SPCA, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver.
